BREAKING: Ganduje wins Kano governorship election

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has been declared the winner of the governorship election.

Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled more than 9,000 votes after figures were collated in the supplementary elections to defeat Abba Kabir Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In the supplementary elections which held in 28 LGAs, APC got a total of 45,876 votes while PDP scored 10,239 votes.

PDP had been leading with 1,014,474 votes, while APC had secured 987,819 votes, in the first ballot of March 9, before INEC declared election inconclusive.