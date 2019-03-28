BREAKING: Manchester United Appoint Ole Solskjaer As Permanent Manager

by Segun

A man initially appointed on an interim basis in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s departure has been given a permanent deal by those at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their next permanent manager on a three-year contract.

A man handed an initial interim agreement in December has told the club’s official website: “From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club.

“It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far.

“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”
