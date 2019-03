The Incumbent Governor and All Progressive Congress(APC) candidate, Simon Lalong, has been declared the winner of the rerun election which held yesterday.

He beat his closest opponent, Jeremiah Useni, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) who was leading in the March 9th election before the poll was declared inconclusive.

The APC gathered a total of 595,582 to beat the PDP candidate who polled 546,813.