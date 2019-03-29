BREAKING NEWS: Appeal court upholds Fayemi’s victory

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Appeal Court in Abuja on Thursday evening upheld the victory of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State at the July 14, 2018 governorship election in the state.

The three-man panel, led by Justice Stephen Adah, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the election, Mr. Olusola Eleka.

Eleka and PDP had challenged the victory of Fayemi at the election tribunal and lost on the 28th of January.

The Appeal Court in Abuja dismissed the petition for lack of merit and acquitted Fayemi of the 7 suits filed against him.
Tags from the story
Ekiti, Fayemi, pdp

