Breaking news: Tambuwal wins supplementary election in Sokoto

by Olayemi Oladotun

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, has just won the Sokoto governorship election. He emerged with the highest number of votes after collation of results of the supplementary.

Result from Kebbe LGA in Sokoto state was what was left to decide who becomes the next governor of the state – and it just got announced at the state collation center.

The PDP candidate polled 512,002 votes in total to defeat the APC’s Ahmad Aliyu who got 511,661 – just a difference of 341 votes.

