The Bauchi state gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Bala Mohammed, has increased the margin of his lead in the governorship election.

Mohammed recorded 6,376 votes in the just concluded re-run election, to defeat 5,117 votes scored by incumbent governor Mohammed Abdullahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the returning officer has paused from declaring a winner as a result of the non-collation of Abubakar Tafewa Balewa local government results.