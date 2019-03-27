Breaking!!! Tribunal grants Atiku,PDP permission to serve petition to Buhari

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his party, have been granted permission by the Presidential Election Tribunal to serve their petition to President Muhammadu Buhari through his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The three-man tribunal, granted the request after it had heard Chris Uche (SAN) move the ex-parte filed by the petitioners, on Wednesday.

The panel which was led by Justice Abdul Aboki, had ordered the president, a second respondent to the petition, be served at the APC secretariat in Abuja by an officer of the party or any senior official.

“it is in the interest of justice” to grant the prayers in the petitioners’ motion, the judge said.