BREAKING: Tribunal orders President Buhari to get served by Proxy

As the Presidential Election Tribunal begins its trial of the 2019 election, the tribunal has ordered that President Muhammadu Buhari should be served by Proxy.

This decision comes after several failed attempts by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to serve President Buhari personally.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday granted permission to the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to serve their petition challenging the outcome of the February 23, 2019 election, on President Muhammadu Buhari through substituted means.

INEC, President Buhari and APC are the first to third respondents respectively in the filed petition.

This decision means that the petition can be served to any high ranking member of APC on behalf of President Buhari.