Buhari is not a talker but a doer – Osinbajo lauds Buhari

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an action man rather than a talker.

Osinbajo made this comment at the 11th Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium in Abuja to celebrate the birthday of the former governor of Lagos State.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said President Muhammadu Buhari may not be an orator but he has a proven record of getting things done.

Osinbajo also described Tinubu as an astute politician​ whose political achievements only very few Nigerians can boast of.

Osinbajo served as the Attorney-General for Lagos State during Tinubu’s tenure. From 1999 to 2007, Osinbajo was Member of Cabinet, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, also Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.