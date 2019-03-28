”but you wanted to import grass from Brazil for Nigerian cows” – Former Presidential Aide Slam Audu Ogbe For Pizza Comment

by Eyitemi

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has slammed the minister for Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, for saying some Nigerians  import pizza from London.

Reno who spoke through his Twitter handle said Audu’s comment is only a figment of his imagination. He went on to add that Audu also wanted to import grass from Brazil for Nigerian cows at one point.

What he wrote:
