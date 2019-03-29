Ciara poses completely naked on her new album art

Ciara is set to release a new album and has gone all out for it.

The mom of two, who will be releasing her 7thstudio album titled Beauty Marks, come May 10, took to IG to unveil the sensual black-and-white cover art which saw her posing naked.

In an interview with Refinery29 Ciara said;

“The feeling that I have now is parallel to when I first started,” the mother of two told Refinery29. “I was this young girl excited to be living my dreams and having the best time. I’m back to that phase again.”

“This journey has been amazing and I’ve had the time of my life releasing my music under my own label imprint,” she said. “No dream is truly too big! I’m excited for the journey ahead.”