Nollywood actress and ”Christian sister”, Tonto Dikeh, commented on her colleague, Cossy Orjiakor, page after the former stripped naked to preach the gospel to her by telling her that she loves her so much and can still win souls for Christ.

However, Cossy in her reply slammed the beautiful mother of one by asking her to take her preaching to her he/she friend(Bob Risky) who needs it more.

The post: