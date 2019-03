Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze took to social media to mock Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye after she visited South African pastor , Alph Luka, who faked a resurrection miracle.

Sharing a video of her in the church, Daddy Freeze wrote

Alph Luka finals gets a real actor as Oge Okoye visits him in the wake of Elliot’s resurrection. 🤣🤣🤣The Oge OKOYE Challenge starts tomorrow from 10am!Another 100k is up for grabs! 5 people, will each receive 20k for acting the best Oge Okoye and Alph Lukau scene”