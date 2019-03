OAP Daddy Freeze has taken to social media to celebrate his son Ayoyimika Olarinde who turns a year older today,

Freeze had the young man with his ex-wife Opeyemi Olarinde.

Sharing photos of them on his page, the media personality wrote;

Happy Birthday my dear son Ayoyimika Enzo Olarinde.

–

As you are growing from a boy into a handsome young man, may Yahushua always be there to guide you through life and may Yahweh bestow his wisdom upon you and protect you always. ~Dad