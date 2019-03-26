Days after denying defection speculations, Ifeanyi Ubah dumps YPP for APC

Ifeanyi Ubah, had stunned both supporters and critics after it was announced on Monday night that he has dumped the Young Peoples Party (YPP), on whose platform it won the Anambra South Senatorial seat in the last National Assembly election for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It will recalled that the MD,Capital Oil had denied just days ago, that he has plans to dump the party upon which he won election.

However, APC National chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, announced during a meeting President Muhammadu Buhari and APC senators-elect at the Presidential Villa, Ubah’s membership of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Ubah had in a Friday press conference said “I am not yet ready to defect from the YPP. I am still in the YPP. In party business, you can’t determine what would happen next. Sometimes you wake up and you will start seeing one problem or the other. For me today, I am in the YPP and I hope to remain in the party.

“The YPP is bringing a revolution of change to Nigeria. I must join a progressive group in the Senate since I cannot be alone.

The YPP is the party to beat in this country. I won my election without the party having an office in any part of Anambra State.”