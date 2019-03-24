Dear women, Tire him out in the bedroom, so he won’t have strength to look outside – Omokri

Bestselling author and motivational speaker, Reno Omokri has urged women to be more than wives to their husbands.

Speaking as usual via his Twitter account on Sunday, the writer in his daily nuggets, advised women to not just be a wife but be their husband’s side chick and slay Queen.

He says that women must stay trim, be proactive in the bedroom in pleasing their husbands and vice versa.

Tire him out, so he won’t have the strength to look outside, he said.

His words:

Dear wives,

Don’t just be your husband’s wife. Be his side chick and slay queen. Gym. Look trim. Slow down on carbs. Eat deliciously but healthily. Be proactive in pleasing each other in the bedroom. Tire him out there so he won’t have strength to look outside #RenosNuggets