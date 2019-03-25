Delta State Governor’s Secretary To Buy Car For Lady Who Videotaped Little Success

The Principal Secretary to Governor of Delta state, Hilary Obi Ibegbulem, has promised to buy a car for Stephanie Idolor, the girl who broke the story of little Success Adegor.
Speaking on Sunday, Ibegbulem said the car will be bought and handed over to Stephanie on Monday. He declared that Stephanie is the real hero, and not little Success Adegor as widely celebrated.
We learned that the Secretary made the promise when he hosted members of Okowa and PDP social media team in Squash Club of the Delta State government house, Asaba on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Osanebi Ossai, on Friday promised to give Stephanie the sum of N500,000 to start her own business.
4 Comments
I’m happy to hear this. Nice that many people have been responding positively to help little Success. That video lady deserves an accolade for being thoughtful to bring the little girl’s plight to the public.
Honestly, am so glad to hear this… ❤️❤️❤️May my own helpers locate me and my kids in JESUS NAME.. AMEN
#SINGLEMUM #HARDWORKER #FOCUSEDANDDETERMINED #NEVERGIVINGUP
I’m glad to hear this because that young lady is the brain behind little success that attract good Nigerians to help success, she should be rewarded for her good did towards success
Thank you very much for remembering Miss Idol or.She deserve an appointment from any media organization too.