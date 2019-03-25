Delta State Governor’s Secretary To Buy Car For Lady Who Videotaped Little Success

The Principal Secretary to Governor of Delta state, Hilary Obi Ibegbulem, has promised to buy a car for Stephanie Idolor, the girl who broke the story of little Success Adegor.

Speaking on Sunday, Ibegbulem said the car will be bought and handed over to Stephanie on Monday. He declared that Stephanie is the real hero, and not little Success Adegor as widely celebrated.

We learned that the Secretary made the promise when he hosted members of Okowa and PDP social media team in Squash Club of the Delta State government house, Asaba on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Osanebi Ossai, on Friday promised to give Stephanie the sum of N500,000 to start her own business.