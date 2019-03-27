Nigerian On-Air Personality, Denrele Edun Opens Up On His Sexuality

Popular Nigerian On-Air Personality, Denrele Edun, has described himself as a ”sexual outlaw” while describing his sexuality during a feature on VJ Adam’s ”Off the top” series.

He shared that he has often been described in a variety of ways by people but would prefer to be addressed as been ”fluid.”

In his own word:

“People ask me, you are all kinds of sexual– homosexual, bisexual, metrosexual, sexual-sexual, solo-sexual… I had to come up with something. I said OK, I’m a sexual outlaw, but I have played it out now, because when they ask me what does that mean, I say, go and figure it out. So let’s just say my sexuality is very fluid,” said Denrele. “I have discovered that I have so much love to give. I love love, I am a hopeless romantic, I can watch a movie, and one line from a movie can make me cry, I am mushy-mushy.”