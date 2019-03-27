Nigerian On-Air Personality, Denrele Edun Opens Up On His Sexuality

by Valerie Oke

Popular Nigerian On-Air Personality, Denrele Edun, has described himself as a ”sexual outlaw” while describing his sexuality during a feature on VJ Adam’s ”Off the top”  series.

He shared that he has often been described in a variety of ways by people but would prefer to be addressed as been ”fluid.”

In his own word:

“People ask me, you are all kinds of sexual– homosexual, bisexual, metrosexual, sexual-sexual, solo-sexual… I had to come up with something. I said OK, I’m a sexual outlaw, but I have played it out now, because when they ask me what does that mean, I say, go and figure it out. So let’s just say my sexuality is very fluid,” said Denrele.

“I have discovered that I have so much love to give. I love love, I am a hopeless romantic, I can watch a movie, and one line from a movie can make me cry, I am mushy-mushy.”

Tags from the story
Denrele Edun, sexuality

You may also like

Beautiful Halima Abubakar Goes Hairless In New Photos, Melt Hearts | PHOTOS

Nigerian singer, Essence shares lovely photos to mark her 40th birthday

#BBNaija: Igbinedion University releases BamBam results, says she was asked to withdraw because of her poor results

‘I’m Zaddy’s girl’ – Did Tonto Dikeh just confirm romance with Hushpuppi?

“Police Tried To Kidnap Me” – Kemi Olunloyo

Ronke Oshodi-Oke: I Can’t Cook For You If I’m The Breadwinner Of The Family

Falz speaks out against Yahoo Boys in new single ‘Confirm’

Nigerians Troll On Pia Mia For Stealing Phyno’s Song (The Comments Will Make You Shiver)

‘Thank you for accepting me as a Son’ – Banky W celebrates mother-in-law on her birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *