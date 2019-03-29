DJ Cuppy’s response to fans asking her to join #fvckyouchallenge

by Valerie Oke

Popular Nigerian female Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy real name Florence Otedola has reacted to requests by her fans to jump on the trending #Fvckyouchallenge.

The challenge, which was started by Kizz Daniel has seen many artistes participate in it.

From what Cuppy said, it doesn’t look like she’d be doing her own cover of the challenge now or later.

What she said

All my cupcakes are asking me to do the #fvckyouchallange 😂🤣 You people are wicked!
