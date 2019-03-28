Do you have 24hrs of electricity supply in your area, according to Fashola? What some Nigerians are saying

Mixed reactions have trailed a statement by Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, that some states in the country now enjoy “almost 24 hours” supply of electricity.

The Minister said this, while speaking on a Channels Television programme on Wednesday – Adding that, because of the increase in transmission capacity, electricity supply has increased in some parts of Nigeria.

“Sitting down here I can tell you some states that have almost 24 hours – Kebbi, Yobe. Some have five, some have 10 and there are still outages,” he said. “The generation capacity is also increasing. It is a value chain where the distribution is not matching up the available power and from time to time, there are slacks. “The short term goals are incremental power and stable supply in some places. “The government has decided that as 40 per cent holder of everything in the distribution of power, we have our programme to invest N72 billion which will involve installing transformers and all of that.” “We created a metre access provider regulation. What it does is to create a new plan of investment programme. We manufacture, produce, supply and install metres and fill the gap the distribution companies cannot raise capital to fill. They cannot do so alone, they must do so under a procurement policy with the distribution company,” the minister said. “We are applying many solutions at the same time. So when we were talking about how much megawatts is being used, we have created a new page which will bring solution.”

Well, while some Nigerians have confirmed that they enjoy almost 24hrs electricity supply in their areas, other have said the statement isn’t true.

Some reactions below

When fashola said some states are already having 24hours constant electricity supply

Me: pic.twitter.com/jAd3LuS8po — omotoyosi Adigun (@Tohyhorsee) March 27, 2019

States like kaduna enjoy almost 24hrs light….. fashola is right on dis — Hassan bin maiyaki🆖 (@dangana_jnr) March 27, 2019

Fashola can go on national TV and claim that certain places in Nigeria enjoy 24hrs power supply because of what we’ve become as a nation; JOKERS! — Henry Shield (@henryshield) March 28, 2019

Fashola is actually right. Some estates in Lagos, ABJ enjoys 24/hr power. They use btw 5000 – 10000kva generator & Some uses IPP. He’s indirectly telling us we can generate our own 24/7 power ourselves. Govt ain’t doing shi**. pic.twitter.com/Ihyt4Ozu2N — #LH (@lanre_aliyu) March 27, 2019

In one day @MBuhari’s boys gave us two hot lies, Audu Ogbeh said people order pizza from UK to Nigeria & Fashola said in some part of Nigeria , people enjoy 24hrs uninterrupted power supply. Smh 🤦‍♂️ @YouthsForAtiku @SamEba_ — Adeyemi Gbebikan(Oracle🦅) (@Kingoracle97) March 27, 2019

Attention PLEASE!

We now have 24hrs electricity in our area but the generator 'sound' won't let 'see it'. Fashola was right. Jokers everywhere in Nigeria🚶‍♂️ — E B I T U™ (@Pro_Ebitu) March 28, 2019

It seems Raji Fashola and Audu Ogbeh are hanging around Lai Mohammed too much these days pic.twitter.com/HCr8yEUQwg — Your village people (@KingsGerald1) March 28, 2019