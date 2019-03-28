Do you have 24hrs of electricity supply in your area, according to Fashola? What some Nigerians are saying

Mixed reactions have trailed a statement by Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, that some states in the country now enjoy “almost 24 hours” supply of electricity.

The Minister said this, while speaking on a Channels Television programme on Wednesday – Adding that, because of the increase in transmission capacity, electricity supply has increased in some parts of Nigeria.

“Sitting down here I can tell you some states that have almost 24 hours – Kebbi, Yobe. Some have five, some have 10 and there are still outages,” he said.

“The generation capacity is also increasing. It is a value chain where the distribution is not matching up the available power and from time to time, there are slacks.

“The short term goals are incremental power and stable supply in some places.

“The government has decided that as 40 per cent holder of everything in the distribution of power, we have our programme to invest N72 billion which will involve installing transformers and all of that.”

“We created a metre access provider regulation. What it does is to create a new plan of investment programme. We manufacture, produce, supply and install metres and fill the gap the distribution companies cannot raise capital to fill. They cannot do so alone, they must do so under a procurement policy with the distribution company,” the minister said.

“We are applying many solutions at the same time. So when we were talking about how much megawatts is being used, we have created a new page which will bring solution.”

Well, while some Nigerians have confirmed that they enjoy almost 24hrs electricity supply in their areas, other have said the statement isn’t true.

Some reactions below

 
