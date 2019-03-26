Do2dtun Laments After He Was Forced To Change His Hair Color For Passport Renewal

by Segun

Cool FM OAP, Dotun, popularly known as Do2dtun, took to his Instagram page yesterday to express his frustration after he ran into trouble with the Nigerian Immigration authorities over the colour of his hair during his passport renewal process.

He wrote,

My present situation .. I don’t even know whether to laugh or cry 😑 … #TimeWasted

we focus on the most stupid things 😡

please who creates these rules?

Shortly after, he took to his Instagram page again to share a photo of himself getting his hair dyed back to black.

He wrote,

I don’t change, I just evolve 🧨⚡️

I pledge to NIGERIA 🇳🇬 my country to be faithful, Loyal & honest, to serve Nigeria is by force o!.. I don kuku change am to BLACK!… 😂😎

Back to my factory setting ⚙️🧨
Do2dtun, Passport Renewal

