Don’t increase Value Added Tax – Tinubu appeals to FG

Former Governor of Lagos State and national Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to reconsider the plan to increase Value Added Tax (VAT).

Tinubu made this known at the 11th colloquium of his birthday. Tinubu urged FG to do more in terms of infrastructure, agriculture and social empowerment schemes.

Tinubu said: “Don’t increase VAT but increase tax net to accommodate those who are not yet paying, don’t reduce the people’s purchasing power.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the event.