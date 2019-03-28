‘Don’t Reduce The People’s Purchasing Power’ – Tinubu Issues Strong Warning To Buhari, Osinbajo

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has advised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government not to increase the value added tax (VAT).

Tinubu stated this while speaking at the colloquium held in commemoration of his 67th birthday on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said increasing VAT was tantamount to reducing the purchasing power of the people.

“I must say this to Prof Osinbajo and his team, don’t increase VAT but increase tax net to accommodate those who are not yet paying.

“Don’t reduce the people’s purchasing power,” Tinubu said.

Speaking further, he added: “We must criticise ourselves.”