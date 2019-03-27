‘End the mindless killings in the name of religion’ – Shehu Sani begs FG

Senator Shehu Sani has applauded Vice President Yemi Osinbajo comment denouncing allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has plans to Islamise the country.

Sani also urged Federal Government and State governments to take steps to ensure the end of religious and ethnic killings across the nation.

Sani said this on Twitter on Wednesday. He said; It’s reassuring to hear from the VP that the President has no theocratic agenda.But what is of urgent importance now is for the FG & respective states to end the mindless killings in the name of religion or ethnicity.And the first step is fairness to people of all faiths.

Sani also urged the government to be fair in all its dealings with people of different faiths.