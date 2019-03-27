Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi Goes To Twitter To Fight Her Dad’s Political Rivals

Fatima Ganduje Ajimobi, the daughter of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has taken to her Twitter handle to launch scathing attack on her father’s political rivals.

Fatima who married the only son of Ajibola Ajimobi, Oyo State Governor, said his father won convincingly because he is a grassroots politician.

Her tweets:

You see the issue is that when the results were inconclusive, you guys were so quick to insult us, we didn’t respond, even the ones playing both sides showed themselves, yanzu kuma murna ta koma ciki 😂😂😂 we can gloat too. — Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi (@FatimaGanduje) March 27, 2019

You cannot insult someone’s mother and think you will not get a response, I have enough Data and when it finishes my Idris will add. — Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi (@FatimaGanduje) March 27, 2019

Painting the picture that no one in Kano loves Ganduje, Takai of the PRP who had almost a hundred thousand votes told all his supporters to vote for us not you. We played our part right and you’re angry. — Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi (@FatimaGanduje) March 27, 2019

Yes we were with Kwankwaso until when he disrespected our late grandmother. Came for her burial in Ganduje and insulted us, that was when the line was drawn. — Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi (@FatimaGanduje) March 27, 2019