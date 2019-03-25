‘Feminist Is Just An Abbreviation Of Female Stupidity’ – Nigerian Lady

by Temitope Alabi

'Feminist Is Just An Abbreviation Of Female Stupidty' - Nigerian Lady

A Nigerian lady is currently trending following her view on feminism.

The young lady who goes by the name Aisha Lawal is of the opinion that feminists are just stupid.

In her words;

Gender equality! So you think you are equal to a man huh? OK whenever he beats you fight back, you guys are equal right? If he raped you rape him back or order him raped, No! You don’t have to take the pregnancy alone spilt it into halves & give him his share, you are equal!”

She continued saying;

“Y do you hv to bare d pain of given birth alone let human rights court equally share the pain for both of you! Dnt forget to employ a female security in ur house, Feminist bt u couldn’t equal everything at d end of d day. Feminist is just an abbreviation of female stupidity!”

Thoughts anyone?

