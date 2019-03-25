“Find crude oil in your state, if not start farming” – Lawmaker urge Nigerian investors

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central District has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to allocate oil fields to investors who are from oil-producing states.

Sani remarked that oil bloc license should be given to only those people who are from oil-producing states, while those are not from oil-producing states should engage in agriculture. He expressed this view on Twitter;

There is nothing wrong with the Prez allocating oil blocks to individuals,the only reform needed is that those who must own oil blocks should be allocated a land in their states to look for & explore oil .If they can’t find it,they should keep praying or use it for agriculture.