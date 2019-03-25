“Find crude oil in your state, if not start farming” – Lawmaker urge Nigerian investors

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central District has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to allocate oil fields to investors who are from oil-producing states.

Sani remarked that oil bloc license should be given to only those people who are from oil-producing states, while those are not from oil-producing states should engage in agriculture. He expressed this view on Twitter;

There is nothing wrong with the Prez allocating oil blocks to individuals,the only reform needed is that those who must own oil blocks should be allocated a land in their states to look for & explore oil .If they can’t find it,they should keep praying or use it for agriculture.
Tags from the story
buhari, Shehu Sani

You may also like

Sad! Brazilian Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out Of World Cup

More photos of Davido doing his registration at the NYSC camp in Lagos

Davido Spotted With Naomi Campbell At The CFDA After Party In Brooklyn (Photo)

Nigeria Navy Ship unleashes swamp buggies to destroy illegal refineries

Pastor Ibiyeomie drops defamation charges against Kemi Olunloyo

“The rate at which girls spend time on social media is worrisome” — Sultan of Sokoto

High Cost Of Nomination Forms Laying Foundation For Corruption – AD

#BBNaija: Check Out The Painting By Tobi Bakre That as Kept Fans Guessing

NUC set to accredit 15 online university centers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *