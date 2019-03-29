Former First Lady, Michelle Obama Sets To Make History With Her Memoir

The former First Lady, Michelle Obama’s memoir is set to become the most successful ever, selling more than 10 million copies to date.

The book has been a global sales success ever since being launched in 31 different languages back in November. The Becoming audiobook, read by the former First Lady herself, was the fastest-ever seller by Penguin Random House.

“We believe this could be the most successful memoir in history,” said Thomas Rabe, the chief executive of Bertelsmann, a parent company of Penguin Random House, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Mrs. Obama has sold out arenas on her massive international book tour, where she has been interviewed onstage by Oprah, Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon and more.

“Becoming” held the top slot in hardcover nonfiction on the New York Times’ list for a full 18 weeks, it had the longest streak at No. 1 for any book, according to Amazon.

The autobiography chronicles Mrs. Obama’s experiences that have shaped her—from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address.