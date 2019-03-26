”God is not CBN, stop begging him for money’ – Korede Bello

by Temitope Alabi

Korede bello advises against begging God for money

Nigerian singer Korede Bello has taken to social media to advise people against begging God for money.

According to the former Mavin artiste, God is not CBN and people need to stop begging him for money and instead use the skills he gave them.

In his words;

“Maybe we should stop asking God for money. God doesn’t give money, God gives you abilities, he gives you talents, he gives you values that you can exchange for money.”
Tags from the story
Korede Bello, Mavin, singer

You may also like

Yoruba Actress, Lola Margaret Arrested For Fraud In America

91 NYSC members to repeat service year in Delta over gross misconduct

Omotola’s Second Son Is Excited Over Birthday Messages From Man City Striker, Sergio Aguero

Buzzing Today: Nigerians Drag Diamond Platnumz For Winning ‘Best Male Artiste of the year’

Wizkid Makes Surprise Appearance At Banky W’s Lagos Concert

Ufuoma McDermott celebrates wedding anniversary with beautiful photos

Chris Brown Hooks Up With Rihanna, Gets Dumped By Girlfriend

DJ Spinall has announced the release of his 3rd album – “DREAMS.”

Dayo Amusa Is Absolutely Stunning In These Photos

1 Comment

  • He who did not seek for what will help him,can be nothing in his life,no one rely on other persons,God can not come from heaven and bless you,but he will send a helpers towards you,Korde Bello,I no say,Na you one of my lorry one time,no bi say I hate oo,Na just loves,focus on your career Samoa Joe,am really impressed with your understandings Bello.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *