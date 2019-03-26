”God is not CBN, stop begging him for money’ – Korede Bello

Nigerian singer Korede Bello has taken to social media to advise people against begging God for money.

According to the former Mavin artiste, God is not CBN and people need to stop begging him for money and instead use the skills he gave them.

In his words;

“Maybe we should stop asking God for money. God doesn’t give money, God gives you abilities, he gives you talents, he gives you values that you can exchange for money.”