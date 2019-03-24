“Guys, Until They’re 33, Are Really Useless” – Jennifer Lopez Reveals

by Segun
Newly-engaged singing superstar, Jennifer Lopez once claimed that all men are useless until they turn 33 years of age.

Lopez, who recently got engaged to boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, said this at an episode of Tinder’s Swipe Sessions series, where she swiped left on a man purely due to him being 29.

In the video which just resurfaced, Lopez was trying to help country singer, Brooke find love on a dating app. She swiped left on a guy whose bio read “if you store ketchup in the refrigerator, it’s not going to work out”, and then dismissed a guy called Maurice because of his age.

As soon as Maurice’s profile popped up, J-Lo said: “Guys, until they’re 33, are really useless.”
