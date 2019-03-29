Happening Now: CAN holds emergency meeting with Buhari, Osinbajo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The executive council of the association, numbering about 30 were led by the president, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.

Also attending the meeting are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

It was earlier reported hy some members of CAN that there was pressure on the body to congratulate President Buhari on his victory during the 2019 election.