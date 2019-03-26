‘Happiness does not come from being married’ – Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah

by Temitope Alabi

Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah, has taken to social media to share her thoughts on marriage and happiness.

According to the actress, she is in no hurry to get married as not every woman is destined to get married.

Zugah, who is a single mom of two, shared this during a Facebook Live video saying: “Happiness comes from within and not from a marriage or your spouse. Not every woman is born to marry. Some women want to have a good career and travel around and be happy,”

“I would rather be single than to be married and be miserable. Looking at the divorce rate out there, I think I am okay being single right now,” she said.

 

Speaking on societal pressure to settle down, she said: “The pressure is everywhere and it’s not funny anymore. Some women won’t marry because they haven’t found the right person and that is what I want people to understand,” she said.
Tags from the story
actress, ghana, marriage, Vicky Zuga

You may also like

Why Mr 2Kay Is Suing Eko Hotel & Suites For N500 Million

‘Domestic violence thrives when women refuse to willingly submit to their husbands’ – Ex-beauty queen, Beauty Istifanus reveals

Extra Cute Babies And Their Nollywood Fathers

Peter Okoye Opens Up On How His Brothers Ganged Up Against Him [FULL INTERVIEW]

Ladies get in here! Omotola wants to know if this guy is hot or not

This Video of Ciara’s Son Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

14 dead Nollywood actors that are still alive on our screens

Nigerian man shares photos of guns, says he is going after Nigerian politicians

Wizkid Unveils Sounds From The Other Side Album Artwork | #SFTOS

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *