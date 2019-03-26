‘Happiness does not come from being married’ – Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah

Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah, has taken to social media to share her thoughts on marriage and happiness.

According to the actress, she is in no hurry to get married as not every woman is destined to get married.

Zugah, who is a single mom of two, shared this during a Facebook Live video saying: “Happiness comes from within and not from a marriage or your spouse. Not every woman is born to marry. Some women want to have a good career and travel around and be happy,”

“I would rather be single than to be married and be miserable. Looking at the divorce rate out there, I think I am okay being single right now,” she said.

Speaking on societal pressure to settle down, she said: “The pressure is everywhere and it’s not funny anymore. Some women won’t marry because they haven’t found the right person and that is what I want people to understand,” she said.