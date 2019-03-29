Heartless Man Sets wife On Fire In Edo State For Asking For Feeding Money

A man identified as Mr Monday Alli Onaivi is on the run after allegedly burning his wife to death over an argument about providing feeding money in Benin city, Edo state.

According to Ejiroghene Ezaga who shared the sad story, the man set his wife ablaze after she requested for feeding money. She was later pronounced dead in the hospital due to the severe burns she suffered from the attack.

Sharing photos of Monday Alli Onaivi, Ejiroghene Ezaga wrote on Facebook;

“THIS IS THE PHOTO OF MR MONDAY ALLI ONAIVI, THE MAN WHO 2 WEEKS AGO IN BENIN CITY SET HIS 33-YEAR-OLD WIFE, ESTHER ALLI, ABLAZE OVER HIS ALLEGED REFUSAL TO GIVE HER FEEDING MONEY. SHE LATER DIED IN THE HOSPITAL OF SEVERE BURNS. SHE LEFT BEHIND 2 LOVELY GIRLS AND A BOY. AIDED BY HIS MOTHER, HE’S PRESENTLY ON THE RUN. PLEASE SHARE UNTIL JUSTICE CATCHES UP WITH HIM”

Ejiroghene Ezaga also went on to share images of the victim, Esther Alli and her three children.

PICTURES OF LATE MRS ESTHER ALLI, THE 33-YEAR-OLD HOUSEWIFE SET ABLAZE IN BENIN CITY 2 WEEKS AGO BY HER HUSBAND, MR MONDAY ALLI ONAIVI, AND THE LOVELY KIDS SHE LEFT BEHIND. THE HUSBAND IS STILL AT LARGE.