“I congratulate His Excellency” – Atiku hails Tambuwal on reelection

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on his reelection.

Tambuwal, who defeated his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate with a little over 300 over, may have the slimmest margin in this years election victories.

Speaking on Sunday, the former vice president said the people of Sokoto have made a good choice.

He wrote: I congratulate His Excellency, Governor Aminu Tambuwal on his re-election and I assure the good people of Sokoto state that they have made the right decision that will see them continue on the path to peace, progress and prosperity. -AA

