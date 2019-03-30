I Don’t Have Power To Choose The Senate President – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that contrary to claims in some quarters, he does not possess the power to chose who becomes the Senate President of the 9th National Assembly (NASS).

Oshiomhole stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday.

According to him, all he had done about the issue was to engage members of the National Assembly and members of the executive.

“Do I look like someone who can appoint and impose somebody on the Senate, even if I wished to?” Oshiomhole asked.

He said all he has is the power to “persuade, the power to negotiate and the power to point out what might go wrong”, if the party does not organise itself as to obtain a process for electing leadership.

Oshiomhole also assured that each of the six geopolitical zones will have a principal officer in the Senate and a principal officer in the House of Representatives.

“What that Principal officer will be, has not been resolved, we are currently discussing the zoning,” he added.