‘I had few options, I had to survive’ – Cardi B talks drugging and robbing men during her stripping days

Rapper Cardi B has taken to social media to defend a statement she made three years ago about drugging and robbing men during her stripping days just to survive.

In the clip, Cardi was heard saying;

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f–k me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n—–s up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do,” she explained.

The Bodak Yellow crooner came under major backlash after social media users created the #SurvivingCardiB hashtag.

Responding to all the hate, Cardi took to her IG on Tuesday and wrote;

“So I’m seeing on social media that [an Instagram] live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living“I never claim (sic) to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit (sic) a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s–t.”

She continued saying;

There are rappers that glorify murder violence drugs an (sic) robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive,” she said. “I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel responsibility not to glorify it.” “I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not,” she said. “Whether or not they were poor choices at the time I did what I had to do to survive.” The men I spoke about in my life were men that I dated that I was involved with men that [they] were conscious willing and aware,” she said. “I have a past that I can’t change we all do. All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future.”