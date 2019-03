Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has just revealed a lot about her sex life.

According to the talented actress, she has not had sex in a year and is not so keen on having sex anytime soon.

Speaking in an interview, the actress revealed her reason for remaining celibate saying; ‘I have not had sex in more than a year and I am not crazy about sex.”

Nelson added that she has been this way and will be for a while as she is more focused on raising her daughter Ryn Roberts.

