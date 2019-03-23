I have only ever spent N20,000 of my money since I began singing – Brymo

Former Chocolate City artiste, Brymo Olawale simply known as Brymo, stole the hearts of music lovers after his chorus on one of Ice Prince’s biggest song, Oleku.

Brymo is one artist that you can’t take creativity and intelligence away from. From his voice to his music genre to his lyrics, everything about his music is something a lot of intelligent people can relate with.

Speaking on Saturday evening on his Twitter account, Brymo, made a revelation about his journey into stardom and music, that a lot of people may never have heard about.

According to the singer, he has only spent just N20,000 of his own money, since he began singing. He revealed that sponsors and investors have taken care of his financial expenses, ever since.

Asking his fans not to give, he says ideas is all they need to go farther.

He wrote:

I have only ever spent N20,000 of my money on my work, worked as a primary school teacher for a year and saved up and the money went into the production of my demo. I have enjoyed the support of sponsors, investors and patrons ever since. Ideas will take you farther..dont give up.

