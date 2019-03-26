‘I lied about collecting money from Festus Keyamo for this reason’ – Charly Boy

by Temitope Alabi

Veteran singer and convener of ‘Our Mumu Don Do’ movement, Charly Boy, has come out to state that he lied about collecting ‘heavy money’ from APC’s presidential campaign spokesman, Festus Keyamo.

Recall, the singer confessed to collecting the money after his co-head Deji Adeyanju called him out for it.

In a new video on his IG page this afternoon, Charly Boy denied receiving any money from Keyamo saying he admitted to doing so ‘on camera’ just to understand Deji Adeyanju’s mind game.

Watch the new video below;

 
