I Miss Having Cristiano Ronaldo Here With Me In La Liga – Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi says he misses facing rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the former Real Madrid forward gave “prestige” to La Liga.

Ronaldo left Madrid to join Serie A giants Juventus last summer, after winning three consecutive Champions League titles with the club.

Ronaldo has continued to save his best for Europe’s elite club competition, with a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid firing Juve into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The draw subsequently ensured Messi and Ronaldo cannot meet unless both clubs advance to the final.

“I miss Cristiano. Although it was a bit difficult to see him win trophies, he gave La Liga prestige.

“Juventus are a great candidate to win the Champions League since the arrival of Cristiano, and the match against Atleti must have given them a lot of confidence,” Messi told FM Club 947 in Argentina.