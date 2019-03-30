I Miss Having Cristiano Ronaldo Here With Me In La Liga – Lionel Messi

by Segun

I Miss Having Cristiano Ronaldo Here With Me In La Liga - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi says he misses facing rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the former Real Madrid forward gave “prestige” to La Liga.

Ronaldo left Madrid to join Serie A giants Juventus last summer, after winning three consecutive Champions League titles with the club.

Ronaldo has continued to save his best for Europe’s elite club competition, with a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid firing Juve into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The draw subsequently ensured Messi and Ronaldo cannot meet unless both clubs advance to the final.

“I miss Cristiano. Although it was a bit difficult to see him win trophies, he gave La Liga prestige.

“Juventus are a great candidate to win the Champions League since the arrival of Cristiano, and the match against Atleti must have given them a lot of confidence,” Messi told FM Club 947 in Argentina.
Tags from the story
Cristiano Ronaldo, La Liga, lionel messi

You may also like

[PHOTO] The Kardashians Reveal Their Weird 2013 Family Christmas Card

Daniel sues Amosun, others for alleged defamation

”Nigerians will shock Buhari in the 2019 election” – Governor Fayose

Nollywood Actor Yomi Fabiyi takes Legal Action against Woman accusing him of Sexual Harassment | Sues for N15Million

China Family Of Seven Drown In Failed Rescue

Saraki stops Akpabio from speaking on Senate floor

BBNaija: How Nasty! Ahneeka Caught [email protected]@t!ng In Bed (Watch Video, !8+)

Tiwa Savage & Wizkid are two consenting adults, free to date – Korede Bello

How To control That Sudden Cough Attack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *