‘I will always love Serena’ Justin Bieber replies troll who slammed his marriage to Hailey Baldwin

by Temitope Alabi

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has slammed a troll who dared to insult his marriage with wife Hiley Baldwin.

Minutes after Justin shared an emotional post on social media, the troll had taken to his comment section to state that the singer’s marriage to Hailey was a sham.

The troll wrote;

“You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG plus Hailey sleeps with men life @shawnmendes for fame and she’s racist…”

Justin replied saying;

“ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and [it’s] absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because the logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really.

He added:

“I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period. The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you, and if this was some sick ploy to get my attention U are wrong on so many levels.”

“I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ‘he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him.’ YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAT’S good for me!! Hailey is my Bride period if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me you’re not a fan or a good person.”
Tags from the story
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, Justin Bieber K!sses Selena Gomez Passionately

You may also like

Odunlade Adekola Rains Curses On Those Who Want Him Dead (Video)

Adokiye: “I have a boyfriend now but we share agape love”

Adokiye: “I have a boyfriend now but we share agape love”

Yomi Fash Lanso lambasts Nigerian pastors

Holla! J Martins Celebrates Birthday Today, Drops Single As Gift To Fans

John Dumelo reportedly set to wed today

“Great Nigerian Youth… How Far?” – Written by Charly Boy

Headies 2018: Full List Of Winners

Check Out The Play Ground Sterling Of Manchester Built For His Song

How this beautiful Lady faked being sick.. and then she made money from it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *