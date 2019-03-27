‘I will always love Serena’ Justin Bieber replies troll who slammed his marriage to Hailey Baldwin

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has slammed a troll who dared to insult his marriage with wife Hiley Baldwin.

Minutes after Justin shared an emotional post on social media, the troll had taken to his comment section to state that the singer’s marriage to Hailey was a sham.

The troll wrote;

Justin replied saying;

“ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and [it’s] absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because the logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really.

He added:

“I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period. The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you, and if this was some sick ploy to get my attention U are wrong on so many levels.”

“I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ‘he always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him.’ YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAT’S good for me!! Hailey is my Bride period if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me you’re not a fan or a good person.”