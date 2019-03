Talented Nigerian music producer and singer, Samklef, has taken a slight dig at the embattled singer, Waje, as he compares the music industry to an animal kingdom where ”only the strongest survives.”

His comment on his Instagram page is perceived to be a response to Waje’s outburst where she claimed she doesn’t have money to promote her music again.

Samklef in his post said if one does not have money for a music business, frustration would kill the person.

What he said: