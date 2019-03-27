IK Ogbonna Finally Breaks Silence On Being Divorced From Wife, Sonia Ogbonna

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has reacted to rumors which say he and his wife Sonia Ogbonna are divorced.

The actor’s marriage has recently been plagued by controversies with a picture showing his wife flaunting her bare ring finger as if to announce that she has moved on with her life.

Shutting down rumors about his marital status, IK Ogbonna revealed that he and his wife are still together and that the distance between them is because she traveled to Europe to attend to business and their son.

“You are not divorced until you are divorced. So am not divorced, my wife and I, we are cool. She is back in Europe with my son and he is schooling there in Europe. My wife got her business going on and school at the same time”