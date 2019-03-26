”I’m ready to invest all my life savings into promoting your music if you marry me.”- Nollywood Actor To Waje

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has asked popular Nigerian singer, Waje, to marry him in exchange for an investment in her musical career.
Uche who spoke via his Instagram page asked the beautiful singer to marry him and forget about joining Nollywood as adviced by him earlier. He added that it would be unfair if she dumps her passion for music for Nollywood and as such, he is willing to invest in her musical career just for the ring.
Recall that Waje recently made public her decision to quit music owing to the fact that she does not have money for the PR aspect of it.
What he wrote:
@officialwaje I'm ready to invest all my life savings into promoting your music if you marry me…💰💰Yes, i would LOVE you to come into Nollywood to show your other creative side,🎬 but my village elders will not forgive me if i encourage you to abandoning your first love and PASSION which is MUSIC,😭 so, I've decided to INVEST all my life savings into your music promotion, but on one condition, if you'll agree to marry me.💎 @officialwaje I'm the biggest ACTOR in Nollywood because I'm the ONLY popular actor that has ever gotten the attention of @chrissyteigen an A-List American celebrity in Hollywood.✈ So money no be problem.🍎 @officialwaje You're so PRICELESS and flawless, i just want you to be HAPPY always.🎁