”I’m ready to invest all my life savings into promoting your music if you marry me.”- Nollywood Actor To Waje

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has asked popular Nigerian singer, Waje, to marry him in exchange for an investment in her musical career.

Uche who spoke via his Instagram page asked the beautiful singer to marry him and forget about joining Nollywood as adviced by him earlier. He added that it would be unfair if she dumps her passion for music for Nollywood and as such, he is willing to invest in her musical career just for the ring.

Recall that Waje recently made public her decision to quit music owing to the fact that she does not have money for the PR aspect of it.

What he wrote: