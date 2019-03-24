INEC confirms shooting of its officer in Benue

by Valerie Oke

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has confirmed the shooting of one of it’s officials in Benue state.

According to the electoral body, Mrs C.D Tuluen, the collation officer for Gboko Local government area of the state, was shot on her way to the state capital, Markudi, with the collated result sheet.

The Gboko collation officer is said to be receiving treatment in a hospital.

While wishing her a speedy recovery, INEC wishes to point out that all its ad-hoc and permanent staff are insured against such mishaps and the Commission is responsible for all hospital bills and medical expenses of all such injured staff, the commission said in a statement on Sunday.

INEC also revealed that the incident has been reported to the law enforcement officers and we will closely monitor the investigation.
