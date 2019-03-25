Judge orders medical examination of suspects’ wounds allegedly sustained via police torture and gunshot

A High Court sitting has ordered that the wounds sustained by four of the deadly offa robbery suspects, allegedly from police torture and gunshots, be medically examined.

Justice Halimah Salman  of the High court in Ilorin revealed that getting a fair hearing, transparency and justice informed the ruling, prompted her to grant this application by the defence council.

However, the second application which was for the post mortem examination on the corpse of Michael Adiukwu, the dismissed police officer who reportedly died in police custody, was turned by the Judge – saying it was pointless and baseless.

The case was then adjourned to April 8th by the judge.
Tags from the story
court update, Offa Robbery

