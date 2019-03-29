Just In: Appeal court strikes out Omo-Agege’s case

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Benin, the Edo State capital, has struck out appeals by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Rev. Francis Waive, seeking to challenge the judgment of the Federal High Court, Asaba, which nullified their elections.

A Federal High Court sitting in Asaba had nullified Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Great Ogboru as the Senatorial and Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election.

Unsatisfied the ruling, Omo-Agege appealed, but the judgment of the Federal High Court was upheld by the Appeal Court.

