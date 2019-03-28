Just In: Buhari launch pension plan for entrepreneurs

President Muhammadu Buhari achieved a landmark development on thursday as he launched a micro pension plan for self-employed Nigerians.

The launch took place at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Mr Buhari launched the programme by supervising the registration of a Keke NAPEP operator, Sagir Shawai, a resident of Karu village of the Federal Capital Territory.

The president said the programme was conceived for Nigerians in the informal sector of the country.

He urged trade associations, workers unions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the informal sector to work together with the government in informing their members on the importance of the scheme.