An Ondo state High Court has sentenced the killer of a former deputy governor of the state’s daughter, Khadijat Oluboyo, Seidu Adeyemi to die by hanging for killing.

The deceased, who was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba Akoko (AAUA) was murdered her boyfriend, Adeyemi on July 2, 2018.

The accused then went ahead to bury her inside his room at Aratusi, Oke-Aro area of Akure.

More to follow…