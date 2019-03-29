JUST IN: Former Minister decamps from PDP to APC

Former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adedoja contested to be the national chairman of PDP but lost out to Uche Secondus.

Adeoja revealed that he was joining APC in order to contribute to the nation-building project of Nigeria. In his words:

As dictated by my pan Nigerian experience, having built bridges of unity among various socio-political groups in the country all through my life endeavours ‎both in private and public sectors.

‎I want to align with the Federal government of Nigeria to contribute to the good governance the country deserves for our people and for my followers across the country.