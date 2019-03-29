JUST IN: Former Minister decamps from PDP to APC

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adedoja contested to be the national chairman of PDP but lost out to Uche Secondus.

Adeoja revealed that he was joining APC in order to contribute to the nation-building project of Nigeria. In his words:
As  dictated by  my pan Nigerian experience, having built bridges  of unity among various socio-political  groups in the country all through my life endeavours ‎both in private and public sectors.
‎I want to align with the Federal government of Nigeria to contribute to the good governance the country deserves for our people and for my followers across the country.
Former minister decamps to APC
Tags from the story
APC, pdp

You may also like

Do not add my name to your political campaign, I have endorsed no one for 2019 presidential election- Okonjo-Iweala

Murder, Ballot Snatching, Bloody Violence: The Full Story Of APC’s Nationwide Ward Congresses

ACF Expects Power To Shift To The North

Buhari’s Appointments Have Been Fair – Ita Enang

Jonathan Incapable Of Running The Affairs Of Nigeria – Balarabe Musa

Ondo Election: APC Guber Aspirant, Oke Defects To AD

Senate Gives Reasons For Suspension Of 2019 Budget Defence

Senate Gives Reasons For Suspension Of 2019 Budget Defence

APC Confirms Eze Acting Chairman In Ebonyi

#PlateauRe-run: PDP surge into early lead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *